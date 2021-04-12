Cyclone leaves ‘blackhole of communication’ in centre of state

Communication has become a major issue for people in the Midwest, and it could be days before lines are restored.

Ex-tropical cyclone Seroja wiped power from tens of thousands of customers and mobile phone towers are quickly running out of back-up battery.

Member for Moore Shane Love told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the outage is impacting people beyond the hardest-hit areas.

“There is around about 113 different mobile towers which are down,” he said.

“There is a blackhole of communication in the centre of the entire state.”

He said the state needs to ensure we have a robust and resilient network of communications in an emergency.

“I think the powering of the entire communications network has failed,” he said.

“We’ve got virtually the entire City of Geraldton where there is no communications, it’s more than just mobiles.

“The resilience of our communications network is a big question-mark at the moment.

“And if it happens in this sort of situation it makes you wonder how vulnerable our communities actually are, because we have come to rely on communications.”

Specialist teams and defence personnel have been sent from over east to assist with the clean up today.

(Photo: Nine News.)