6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Cryptocurrency warning: Why you could..

Cryptocurrency warning: Why you could get a nasty shock at tax time

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Cryptocurrency warning: Why you could get a nasty shock at tax time

People looking to make big gains on cryptocurrency could get a nasty shock come tax time, as profits from trading in virtual commodities attract the same taxes as those in the real-world.

Thousands of people have begun investing to cash in on the booming markets, but while the gains may be substantial, the government will also take its share of the profits.

Australian Taxation Office assistant commissioner Tim Loh said some people trading in virtual currencies aren’t aware they need to pay up at tax time.

“Cryptocurrency is like an asset, so it is treated like an asset, think of it like shares,” he said.

“That’s what people are missing at the moment and they think it is more like cash.”

Press PLAY to hear the ATO’s warning

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882