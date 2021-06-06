Crown Perth to be investigated by AUSTRAC
Australia’s financial crimes watchdog will investigate Crown Perth for allegations of money laundering.
AUSTRAC revealed in October it was looking into breaches at Crown’s Melbourne casino.
Allegations of potential serious non-compliance have now been identified at the Burswood venue.
In a statement to the ASX, Crown said they will notify relevant regulators and the WA royal commission of the recent development.
“Crown Perth will fully co-operate with AUSTRAC in relation to this process,” the statement reads.
The nature of the allegations has not been revealed.
Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast
(Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.)