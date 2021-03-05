Crown Perth to be examined in Royal Commission

A Royal Commission will be held into the suitability of Crown Perth to continue holding a casino gaming licence.

It follows a New South Wales inquiry which found numerous instances of suspected money laundering at the Burswood venue and Crown Melbourne.

The Commission will be chaired by former Supreme Court Judges Neville Owen and Lindy Jenkins as well as former Auditor General for WA Colin Murphy.

Racing and Gaming Minister Paul Papalia told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Crown’s license will continue while the Royal Commission is sitting.

“The Gaming and Wagering Commission has directed the casino to not use junket operations and to not operate cash deposit accounts without authority,” he said.

“That means the two key elements that led to some of these negative findings about Crown in the Bergin Inquiry cannot happen.

“There are 5,500 Western Australians whose livelihoods depends on the operation of the Casino.”

The Commission will also examine the state’s regulatory framework, including any conflicts of interest by officers involved in casino regulation and the functions of the Gaming and Wagering Commission.

(Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.)