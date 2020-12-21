6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Crowds pack WA beaches to get a glimpse of history

7 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Crowds pack WA beaches to get a glimpse of history

Thousands of people have packed WA beaches to get a glimpse of a once in a lifetime astronomical event.

Jupiter and Saturn aligned within 0.1 degree of each other for what is known as the “Great Conjunction”.

The two planets haven’t been this close since 1623.

Matt Woods from Perth Observatory told 6PR Breakfast around two thousand stargazers packed North Coogee beach to view the Christmas star.

“We had about 20 telescopes and there were huge lines to see it,” he said.

“It was completely amazing how many people we got down.”

He said there were clear skies in Perth last night which made for perfect viewing conditions.

“Not a cloud in the sky whatsoever, apparently the south east of Australia was completely clouded over.”

(Photo: Patrick Rivers/Coogee.)

The planets were so close they appeared as a single bright star to the naked eye when aligned.

“You are able to see quite a lot of detail,” he said.

“When you realise that Jupiter is around 900 thousand kilometers away from us, and Saturn is around 1.6 billion kilometers … that you get to see them that close it’s pretty amazing.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Perth Observatory/Twitter.)

 

Mark Gibson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882