Cristiano Ronaldo Coca-Cola snub reveals influence of sporting stars
Coca-Cola suffered a $5.2 billion share price drop today, after soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo urged people to “drink water” instead.
During a news conference at the Euro Championships, Ronaldo swept bottles of the sponsors drink off the table and replaced them with a water bottle.
Branding expert Mike Drysdale said it shows the huge impact stars can have on a brand.
“There is a pretty strongly held belief in brand marketing that people trust people, more than people trust brands,” he said.
“But there is obviously a massive risk when things go wrong.”
