Crimestoppers tip-off leads to child exploitation arrest

A 65-year-old man has been charged over the possession and production of online child abuse material.

In a joint operation between WA and Federal police, officers searched the man’s Kardinya home after a Crimestoppers tip-off in early December.

It’s alleged child exploitation material was found on digital devices that were seized from the man’s home.

He was charged with producing child exploitation material and possessing child exploitation material, which carry a maximum penalty of 10 and seven years imprisonment.

The 65-year-old Kardinya man is due to appear before the Fremantle Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information about people involved in child exploitation material is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)