Crashed car abandoned on Fremantle train line causes ‘major delays’

A car has crashed onto the Fremantle Train line at Victoria Street Station, cancelling services and causing traffic mayhem.

Police say the driver has fled the scene.

Trains on the Fremantle line have been brought to a halt, after this car slammed through the safety gate and onto the tracks. Driver nowhere to be seen as police bag evidence from inside the car. @9NewsPerth @6PRPerth pic.twitter.com/YMcHctn90T — Kelly Haywood (@_KelHaywood) August 12, 2021

Nine News Reporter Kelly Haywood was at the scene this morning and said police are treating it as a crime scene.

“The car has been left on the tracks, the driver’s side door is wide open, there is a train that is at least a metre away, so it is unclear whether on not that train was stopped or going at the time,” she told Gareth Parker.

“There is plenty of workers down here at the moment that are making it safe to get this train of the track.

“This will cause major delays for commuters this morning.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Public Transport Authority spokesperson David Hynes said replacement buses are being organised for commuters.

“We don’t have a bus depos in the immediate area, so it is a bit of a trek, but replacement buses have been organised and should be there very soon.”

Press PLAY to hear more