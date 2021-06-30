6PR
Crash causes traffic chaos on Kwinana Freeway

1 hour ago
6PR News
Emergency services are working to free a man trapped in his vehicle, which crashed on Kwinana Freeway near Mandogalup.

A member of the public phoned for help around 5.15am.

Witnesses told police the man’s car left the road and crashed, about one kilometre from Rowley Road.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Caller Tony told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson traffic is affected in the northbound lanes.

“Multiple fire and emergency vehicles are there, by the looks of it, it is backing right the way up in to Rockingham,” he said.,

The left lane is blocked and traffic is slow back to Mortimer Road.

