Multiple crashes causes traffic chaos in Perth’s south

6 hours ago
6PR News
A crash on South Street in Bull Creek is causing delays for eastbound traffic near the corner of Wheatley Drive.

Police say a small car rear-ended a truck at about 8.20am.

Paramedics are at the scene, and it’s believed the driver of the car may have sustained minor injuries.

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian has been hit by a bus in Fremantle on High street.

6PR listener Clarke was at the scene and told Gareth Parker paramedics were performing CPR on the pedestrian.

“He doesn’t look to good, there is about three police cars, two ambulances,” he said.

“It looks pretty serious.”

