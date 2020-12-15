Craig McLachlan cleared of indecent assault charges

Actor Craig McLachlan was been found not guilty of allegations he indecently assaulted four women during a production of the Rocky Horror Show in Melbourne.

The 55-year-old was acquitted of all 13 charges in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

The indecent and common law assault charges relate to four women who were all co-stars in the 2014 Melbourne based production.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford gave 6PR’s Mark Gibson a run down of the breaking news this morning.

“It’s taken an enormous toll on Craig and also his partner Vanessa, it’s taken a toll emotionally, physically and financially,” Ford said.

“They were both resolute, and Craig was resolute that he did not do these things.”

(Photo: Getty Images/Don Arnold.)