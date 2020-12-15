6PR
Craig McLachlan cleared of indecent assault charges

8 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Craig McLachlan cleared of indecent assault charges

Actor Craig McLachlan was been found not guilty of allegations he indecently assaulted four women during a production of the Rocky Horror Show in Melbourne.

The 55-year-old was acquitted of all 13 charges in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

The indecent and common law assault charges relate to four women who were all co-stars in the 2014 Melbourne based production.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford gave 6PR’s Mark Gibson a run down of the breaking news this morning.

“It’s taken an enormous toll on Craig and also his partner Vanessa, it’s taken a toll emotionally, physically and financially,” Ford said.

“They were both resolute, and Craig was resolute that he did not do these things.”

Click play to hear Peter Ford’s full report. 

(Photo: Getty Images/Don Arnold.)

