Craig Kelly quits the Liberal party after controversial COVID comments

Controversial Liberal MP Craig Kelly has resigned from the party, and will sit on the crossbench.

As a backbencher, Mr Kelly has repeatedly clashed with the government, by criticising vaccines, claiming hydroxychloroquine can effectively treat COVID-19, and angering colleagues by appearing on a podcast with anti-vaxxer Pete Evans.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Scott Morrison distanced himself from Mr Kelly after the fallout.

Now the Sydney MP has told a party room meeting he’ll resign from the Liberals and sit on the crossbench.

But won’t vote against the government on supply and confidence issues, meaning the move won’t bring down the Prime Minister.

The Government may have to rely on the speaker to break tied votes over contentious legislation.

(Photo: Getty Images.)