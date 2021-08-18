Cracks emerge over decision to appoint Perth Crown commissioner

Cracks have emerged in Premier Mark McGowan’s cabinet over the decision to put a close friend and business associate of billionaire Kerry Stokes in charge of the Perth Casino Royal Commission.

An investigation by WA Today and 9 News Perth’s Gary Adshead has found Attorney-General John Quigley would not have backed the appointment had he known of the relationship.

Gary Adshead spoke with Liam Bartlett about the latest developments on Wednesday.

Press PLAY to hear the full story

(Photo: James D. Morgan/ Getty Images.)