COVID-19 jab now available for over 50s at GPs

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 jab now available for over 50s at GPs

GPs are now officially joining the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in over 50s.

From today, anyone aged over 50 can have the injection at a local doctors office.

People can find their nearest location on the federal government health website.

More than 4,000 GP clinics across the country are offering the jab.

Mass vaccination centres are still operating at a number of locations across Perth.

To book a vaccine at a community vaccination centre call 13 COVID (13 268 43).

 

 

