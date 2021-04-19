COVID vaccine rollout stalls as confidence dwindles

GPs are struggling to fill available vaccine appointments due to a drop in confidence in the injection among people over 50.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Dr Karen Price told 6PR’s Gareth Parker people have become reluctant to get the AstraZeneca jab because of blood clot fears.

“For those over 50 the risks are very low, but the risk of COVID is very high,” she said.

“This is a nasty disease, and we are in a very lucky little bubble at the moment, but everywhere beyond our border COVID is raging.

“The TGA has recommended the AstraZeneca is safe for over 50s.”

Dr Price said nurses at her own practice contacted 20 elderly patients offering a vaccine appointment and only one accepted.

“We have got a lot of work to do to restore confidence in the vaccine.”

