6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Covid vaccine campaigns labelled “boring”..

Covid vaccine campaigns labelled “boring” and a waste of money

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Covid vaccine campaigns labelled “boring” and a waste of money

The federal government’s new covid vaccine awareness adverts are under fire – with one Perth-based agency labelling them “boring” – and a waste of time.

The main advert to run in Western Australia features anonymous arms and tells Aussies to “arm yourself against Covid-19”.

Brand Agency Perth’s director Hannah Muirhead told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, it misses the mark.

“You really can’t bore people into compliance,” she said.

“It’s good that they’ve taken this approach of arms, I think what they’re trying to do here is social norming, which is a really powerful way to influence behaviour.

“Which basically says that ultimately humans are social creatures, we like to follow the herd and we like to fit in – even if we don’t think we do – and what we need to show is people doing the right thing and this ad is clearly trying to do that, but it’s lacking that humanity.

“Showing people’s arms with bandaids on – it doesn’t show people’s faces, it doesn’t show the interactions, it doesn’t show the benefit of us being able to hug our loved ones again and reconnect.”

The other advert – to be predominantly used in locked-down New South Wales – features a young woman gasping for air in a hospital bed – targeting an age group which is largely ineligible for the jab.

“It seems to me, to be a bit of a waste of money, I mean there’s probably better approaches they could have taken,” Muirhead said.

Press PLAY to hear Hannah Muirhead’s full reaction to the campaign

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882