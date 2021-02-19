6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID vaccination: How to show..

COVID vaccination: How to show proof

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
covid 19Medicarevaccine
Article image for COVID vaccination: How to show proof

Australians are being urged to register for COVID vaccine certificates online, as the jab is rolled-out from Monday.

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen told Oliver Peterson people should merge their Medicare details to their MyGov account.

“You can go to your Medicare account now and see your immunisation history [if you have already linked to MyGov],” he said.

There’s over 10 million people who haven’t linked their Medicare but Services Australia is saying “now is the time” to do it given proof of vaccination may be needed to take part in some activities.

It has now been made mandatory for vaccine providers to update people’s immunisation history.

“From Monday if people receive the COVID vaccination, it is mandatory for the vaccine provider to update the immunisation register.

“That will carry across to your Medicare account.”

Mr Jongen says the easiest thing to do is to download the Medicare app to your smartphone

“What that means is you’ll have the proof of your vaccination in the palm of you hand.”

Click PLAY to listen:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882