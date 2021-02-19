COVID vaccination: How to show proof

Australians are being urged to register for COVID vaccine certificates online, as the jab is rolled-out from Monday.

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen told Oliver Peterson people should merge their Medicare details to their MyGov account.

“You can go to your Medicare account now and see your immunisation history [if you have already linked to MyGov],” he said.

There’s over 10 million people who haven’t linked their Medicare but Services Australia is saying “now is the time” to do it given proof of vaccination may be needed to take part in some activities.

It has now been made mandatory for vaccine providers to update people’s immunisation history.

“From Monday if people receive the COVID vaccination, it is mandatory for the vaccine provider to update the immunisation register.

“That will carry across to your Medicare account.”

Mr Jongen says the easiest thing to do is to download the Medicare app to your smartphone

“What that means is you’ll have the proof of your vaccination in the palm of you hand.”

Click PLAY to listen: