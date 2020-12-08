COVID crisis averted as crew member tests negative

A grain ship docked in Kwinana has been given the green light to leave, after a crew member tested negative for COVID-19.

The BW Matsuyama crew member reported having COVID-like symptoms yesterday sending the CBH terminal into lockdown.

Premier Mark McGowan said the grain ship will continue loading today and is expected to set sail tomorrow.

“These things will happen, people will show COVID symptoms, it may well be some other illness,” he said.

“He was tested, he has been put back on the ship and the ship will sail tomorrow.”

The BW Matsuyama arrived in Fremantle from Singapore on Friday with 19 crew on board.

Meanwhile, there’s been one new case of coronavirus reported in WA overnight, a returned overseas traveller who’s in hotel quarantine.