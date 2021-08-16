6PR
COVID-19 vaccine bookings surge as WA border tightens

43 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
WA’s border with New South Wales has been tightened from today as the eastern state continues to grabble with its COVID-19 outbreak.

Travellers will now be required to provide proof they’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine and a negative test in the 72 hours prior to their arrival.

This is in addition to undergoing 14 days quarantine and needing an exemption to enter the state.

Border rules for the ACT and the Northern Territory have also been strengthened overnight.

Canberra is now considered a “medium risk” jurisdiction, which means travellers will only be able to enter the state with an exemption.

Meanwhile, anyone arriving from the Northern Territory needs to get tested within 48 hours of arrival and isolate until they recieve a negative test result.

Anyone who has been to a possible exposure site in the top end is required to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested immediately.

Yesterday 47,981 people aged between 16 and 29 booked a coronavirus vaccine appointment, with all West Australian adults now eligible for a vaccine at a state-run clinics.

 

 

News
