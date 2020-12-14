COVID-19 vaccine: Australia in “enviable position”

A leading infectious diseases expert says Australia has “time up its sleeve” when it comes to waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Three million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine are being delivered to the United States as the country prepares to roll out the jab. White House staff will be among the first offered the jab. The UK began rolling out the vaccine last week.

Infectious Diseases physician from Australian National university Professor Peter Collignon told Jane Marwick Australia can see what happens with the vaccine in the northern hemisphere before our winter hits next year.

“We are in a position we can see what happens with these vaccines when they’re used in millions of people.

“We can see if there are unexpected side effects and are there problems that haven’t occurred that were in the phase three studies.”

Professor Collignon said despite predictions the vaccine will be available here in March 2021, it could take until the end of the year to get everyone vaccinated.

“It will take a while to get most of Australia vaccinated with vaccines that are 90 per cent effective and we know are safe.

“And even then we might not have children vaccinated because there’s not really vaccines available for children yet.

“Most of these studies have been done in people aged 18-55.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)