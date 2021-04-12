COVID-19 positive case to be airlifted to Perth

A crew member from a bulk carrier off the coast of Karratha has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive Aquagenie crew member is expected to be flown to a Perth later today where he’ll spend time in an isolation ward in Royal Perth Hospital.

The man in his 50s first felt ill last Thursday and returned a positive rapid COVID-19 test. He was retrieved yesterday and taken to Karratha hospital where his positive test was confirmed.

Premier Mark McGowan said in a press conference that no other crew appear to be sick.

“We’ve advised the Captain of the Aquagenie to remain in Commonwealth waters.

“The response is coordinated by the Commonwealth Government.

“This is situation is very serious.”

(Photo credit: Vessel Finder)