6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

COVID-19 positive case to be airlifted to Perth

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for COVID-19 positive case to be airlifted to Perth

A crew member from a bulk carrier off the coast of Karratha has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive Aquagenie crew member is expected to be flown to a Perth later today where he’ll spend time in an isolation ward in Royal Perth Hospital.

The man in his 50s first felt ill last Thursday and returned a positive rapid COVID-19 test. He was retrieved yesterday and taken to Karratha hospital where his positive test was confirmed.

Premier Mark McGowan said in a press conference that no other crew appear to be sick.

“We’ve advised the Captain of the Aquagenie to remain in Commonwealth waters.

“The response is coordinated by the Commonwealth Government.

“This is situation is very serious.”

 

(Photo credit: Vessel Finder)

Oliver Peterson
NewsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882