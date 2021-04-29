6PR
  • COVID-19 case numbers revealed as..

COVID-19 case numbers revealed as decision on restrictions looms

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 case numbers revealed as decision on restrictions looms

There has been no new local cases of COVID-19 reported in WA overnight.

Another four cases have been detected in hotel quarantine.

This morning Premier Mark McGowan told reporters a decision will be made later today on whether post-lockdown restrictions will be eased as scheduled on Saturday.

Meanwhile, WA’s first female speaker Michelle Roberts will be formally elected this morning, when the 41st State Parliament is opened by the Governor.

Parliament will sit for 18 weeks this year, with Labor holding a majority in both houses.

The Premier has flagged his first priority will be to extend COVID-19 emergency laws.

News
