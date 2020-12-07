Controversy over new limits on alcohol consumption

The alcohol industry claims the latest health advice from Australia’s peak advisory group about drinking has no basis in science.

The National Health and Medical Research Council are set to reduce the recommended consumption of standard drinks from 14 to 10 per week, to reduce the health risks from alcohol.

CEO of Alcohol Beverages Australia Andrew Wilsmore told 6PR Breakfast they have done an analysis of the information that underpins the guidelines.

“It shows that a man can have 20 drinks a week and a woman 15,” he said.

He claims the new advice is based on figures for a woman who drinks three times a week.

“They have applied that to the entire Australian population regardless of whether they are drinking once a week or seven days a week.”

He told Steve and Baz the amount of Australians drinking at dangerous levels has reduced, and drinking in moderation has become the new normal.

“The younger generation coming through are particularly heaving this message, and they are drinking more responsibly than any generation before them,” he said.

“We’re not arguing for Australians to drink more, absolutely not, all we are asking is for the full information from the NHMRC … is made available to the Australian public.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)