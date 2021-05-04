6PR
Contact tracing reveals further exposure sites

46 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
WA’s contact tracing team has made some changes to the list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Another six petrol stations and fast food outlets in the northern suburbs have been added, while times have been amended for three locations in Balcatta, the Mullaloo IGA and a Madeley petrol station.

The full list of places visited by people with the virus is on the Healthy WA website.

WA has had no new cases of COVID-19 reported overnight.

More than 7,000 people were tested yesterday.

 

News
