6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Consumer watchdog sues telcos for..

Consumer watchdog sues telcos for misleading NBN customers

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Consumer watchdog sues telcos for misleading NBN customers

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched legal action against Telstra, Optus and TPG, alleging they misled thousands of customers over NBN speeds.

The action relates to guarantees the telcos made about fibre-to-the-node connections between April 2019 and April 2020.

ACCC Chair Rod Sims said it’s been a long-running, frustrating issue.

“We got onto this issue in 2017, we were very close to taking them to court then,” he told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson.

“They offered and we accepted a court-enforceable undertaking, that meant they would let consumers know what speeds their line could give them, and if it couldn’t give them the speed they were paying for, to offer them some sort of remedy.

“But then, they just didn’t take it seriously … they’re continuing to charge their consumers for products their consumers can’t get.

“It’s extremely concerning behaviour, and very much deja-vu.”

The ACCC said the telcos may have checked the performance of some NBN lines.

“It does show a disrespect, frankly, to their consumers, and I think a disrespect for the law,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear the full story

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882