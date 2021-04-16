Concussion protocols to be introduced to community football

The AFL will announce new concussion protocols for community and grass roots football next week.

Newly appointed WA Football Commission CEO Michael Roberts said it’s an important step forward for the game.

“Not only protecting those individuals but providing those guidelines and support around those that are involved with the clubs,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“I think it is important that they have something to fall back on.”

It comes after the AFL introduced a mandatory 12-day period where players must sit out after being concussed during a game.

Mr Roberts was appointed to the role after a parliamentary inquiry was held into the WA Football Commission to deal with the strategic direction and development of the sport.

He said one of his first tasks will be improving facilities for women in WA football.

“While we are leading the country in that female growth, we are actually lagging when it comes to female ready facilities”

