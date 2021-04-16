6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Concussion protocols to be introduced..

Concussion protocols to be introduced to community football

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Concussion protocols to be introduced to community football

The AFL will announce new concussion protocols for community and grass roots football next week.

Newly appointed WA Football Commission CEO Michael Roberts said it’s an important step forward for the game.

“Not only protecting those individuals but providing those guidelines and support around those that are involved with the clubs,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“I think it is important that they have something to fall back on.”

It comes after the AFL introduced a mandatory 12-day period where players must sit out after being concussed during a game.

Mr Roberts was appointed to the role after a parliamentary inquiry was held into the WA Football Commission to deal with the strategic direction and development of the sport.

He said one of his first tasks will be improving facilities for women in WA football.

“While we are leading the country in that female growth, we are actually lagging when it comes to female ready facilities”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882