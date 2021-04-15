Concerns raised over conflict of interest involving WA’s new Environment Minister

The Liberal party is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving the McGowan government’s newly-appointed Environment Minister.

Amber-Jade Sanderson’s father is involved in at least two resources projects still waiting for final approvals from the state government.

One of them would see 1000 new jobs for WA.

Liberal environment spokesperson Tjorn Simba told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett there needs to be more transparency.

“There is no transparency or disclosure about what potential range of conflicts Minister Sanderson has and how the government proposes to manage those conflicts.”

“Ministerial approvals effectively give the green light for these projects to go ahead which gives encouragement for job creation.”

In a statement a spokesperson for Minister Sanderson said she’s aware of the conflicts and has removed herself from any decision making in the projects.

“Minister Sanderson recused herself from any decision making regarding approvals for Lake Way Sulphate of Potash Project and Mulga Rock Uranium Project in accordance with the Interpretation Act 1984,” the statement reads.”

“This potential conflict was identified by the Environment Minister prior to her appointment and advice was sought from the Public Sector Commissioner, Department Premier of Cabinet and the State Solicitors Office, as is appropriate and in the interest of transparency.

“As a result, Minister Quigley was appointed the decision maker for these projects.”

(Photo: WA Today.)