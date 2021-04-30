6PR
Concerns raised after a violent criminal is released without a tracking device

1 hour ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Concerns raised after a violent criminal is released without a tracking device

The Shadow Attorney General has raised concerns about a decision to let a violent criminal walk in the community without a tracking device.

Adam Ronald John Goodall is on a post-sentence supervision order after serving a number of jail terms for violent crimes and drug offences.

In one instance he slashed a person’s head and neck with a knife and broken wine bottle, causing serious injuries.

State prosecutors have applied to have him deemed a high-risk serious offender.

Before a final decision is made in May, the state’s Chief Justice has made an interim decision that has allowed Goodall out, without an electronic tracking device.

Shadow Attorney General Nick Goiran told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett it’s not good enough.

“If there is a loophole in the system and it appears that there is, then the McGowan government have an opportunity, in fact a duty, a responsibility to fix it.”

In a statement Attorney General John Quigley said he can’t comment on the case as it’s still before the court.

“That decision by him today to not speak to you is garbage,” Mr Goiran said.

Press PLAY to hear the full story

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
