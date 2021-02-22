6PR
Concerns for Prince Phillip after Charles leaves hospital in tears

10 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Concerns for Prince Phillip after Charles leaves hospital in tears

There are fresh fears over the Duke of Edinburgh’s condition after after Prince Charles left the hospital in tears when visiting his sick father.

Prince Phillip was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening as “a precautionary measure” after feeling unwell.

The hospital’s COVID protocols stipulate that visitors will “only be considered in exceptional circumstances”.

Nine Honey royal reporter Natalie Oliveri told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday he made a surprise appearance in July last year at Windsor castle, after standing down from royal duties in August 2017.

“He was standing up unadded, he looked in good health, but of course now his health has taken a turn for the worse.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Max Mumby/Getty Images.)

