‘Completely ripped off’: Family anger over Public Trustee property sale

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
A West Australian family say they’ve been ripped off by the Public Trustee, after it accepted offers for two houses well below the asking price.

Five siblings claim their parent’s two properties in the Swan Valley were sold by the trustee, who were acting as executor, without discussion.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Rashelle Predovnik said they were pressured to accept an offer thousands below the properties’ actual worth.

“They were pressing us to accept this offer, and again we were unanimous in our rejection of that offer, we stood firm together as a family,” she said.

“We were really pushing to keep the properties on the market to get the agreed price.

“18 days ago we were told that the Public Trustees office had accepted the offer that was $120,000 less than the agreed asking price.

“The Public Trustees office has been ignoring our emails, and our phone calls, and our questions ever since.”

Rashelle’s sister Marian Predovnik said the family is heartbroken.

“We are absolutely devastated, we just cannot believe this is happening to us,” she said.

“This is my parent’s legacy to all of us, and we are just being completely ripped off.”

In a statement he Public Trustee office said they are “unable to comment on individual estates”.

