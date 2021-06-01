Community plea to save historic Fremantle bridge

There are concerns from Fremantle locals about plans to get rid of the historic wooden traffic bridge.

Main Roads has asked for public comment on four options on the Swan River Crossing, but all of them involve removing the heritage-listed bridge.

Fremantle Society president John Dowson told Liam Bartlett there is no need for a new bridge.

“There is four options there, none of which we think is good enough,” he said.

“Our option is to keep the existing bridge for as long as possible.

“This is an engineering solution, and not an urban design solution, it is not solving the problems, and certainly not respecting the heritage.”

Main Roads project director Ashley Vincent said it’s reached a point where maintenance isn’t extending the life of the bridge.

“It is a real dilemma and we certainly appreciate the heritage of the structure and its place in Fremantle, and it is not without regret that you reach a conclusion that you actually have to replace the structure.”

(Photo: Main Roads/Facebook.)