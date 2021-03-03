Community asked to help solve child sexual abuse investigations

The Australian Federal Police have released a series of images from child sexual abuse cold cases in an effort to help rescue more children.

Nine non-confrontational images have been published online as part of the “Stop Child Abuse – Trace an Object” initiative.

The images relate to child exploitation material, and investigators believe the victims are in the Asia Pacific region.

AFP Commander Hilda Sirec told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett they hope clues in the images will help lead to arrests.

“They all relate to victims, young children, young boys, young girls, even teenagers being sexually abused,” she said.

“These particular ones that we are asking the community for help with, are those ones that our investigators have gone cold on, because we have explored every avenue and every inquiry in those images to possibly identify something.

“So now we are asking our biggest partner, the Australian community, to give us a hand.”

The production of child sexual abuse material has increased significantly over the last two decades.

With child sex offenders increasing their cache of images from 1000 images in the early-to-mid 2000s, to anywhere between 10,000 to 80,000 images and videos now.

“Everyone of those images, there is a child being abused, and we need to do something about it.”

The images include pieces of clothing, furniture and household items.

People can view the images at visit https://www.accce.gov.au/report/trace

Anyone with information can report inappropriate behaviour towards children at https://www.accce.gov.au/report or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

