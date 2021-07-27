6PR
Comanchero bikie charged after alleged blow torch attack

4 hours ago
6PR News
Oliver Peterson - 6pr

Police have charged a patched Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member, after he allegedly burnt a man with a blow torch and attempted to fire a shot gun at another man.

It’s alleged the 25-year-old and two others took a man from a Wangara business to a Balcatta home, where he took a blow torch to the victim’s shoulder.

Police say the man later went to a home in Girrawheen and pointed a shot gun at a resident, before attempting to fire the weapon, which misfired.

The Koondoola man has been charged with a string of offences including deprivation of liberty, attempted armed robbery, unlawful act or omission and aggravated burglary.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court today.

Detectives say the community provided vital information and assistance during the investigation.

