Colossal dinosaur unearthed in Australian outback

A dinosaur unearthed in Queensland has been officially declared the largest ever found in Australia.

A piece of the Australotitan Cooperensis, affectionately nicknamed ‘Cooper’, was first discovered in the Queensland outback in 2004.

After 17 years, and a joint effort from Queensland Museum and Eromanga Natural History Museum, the dinosaur is now considered the largest.

Robyn Mackenzie from the Eromanga Natural History Museum said the dinosaur is huge plant eater.

“It’s a plant eater, big long neck, big long tail,” she told Gareth Parker.

“It’s the first time Australia has been able to put themselves in the elite group of dinosaur giants.”

(Photo: Eromanga Natural History Museum/Supplied.)