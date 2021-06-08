6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Colossal dinosaur unearthed in Australian..

Colossal dinosaur unearthed in Australian outback

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Colossal dinosaur unearthed in Australian outback

A dinosaur unearthed in Queensland has been officially declared the largest ever found in Australia.

A piece of the Australotitan Cooperensis, affectionately nicknamed ‘Cooper’, was first discovered in the Queensland outback in 2004.

After 17 years, and a joint effort from Queensland Museum and Eromanga Natural History Museum, the dinosaur is now considered the largest.

Robyn Mackenzie from the Eromanga Natural History Museum said the dinosaur is huge plant eater. 

“It’s a plant eater, big long neck, big long tail,” she told Gareth Parker.

“It’s the first time Australia has been able to put themselves in the elite group of dinosaur giants.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the dinosaur 

(Photo: Eromanga Natural History Museum/Supplied.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882