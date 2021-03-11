Collingwood star admits it’s been a ‘pretty eventful’ off-season

Collingwood star Brodie Grundy admits it’s been a “pretty eventful” off-season at the Pies.

But he says the club is keen to move forward this year.

The Wolf Blass ambassador spoke with Gareth Parker on Thursday morning.

“It’s been a pretty eventful off-season, to say the least,” he said on 6PR.

“We’re just really looking forward to getting the season started and obviously addressing, appropriately, the things that have occurred and being really future focused with those actions and I think the club and certainly the playing group are really keen to be involved in the solutions and the actions from the Do Better report.”

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)