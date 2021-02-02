6PR
Collingwood great denies ‘systemic racism’ claims

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Collingwood great denies ‘systemic racism’ claims

Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw says he never saw any acts or racism at his time at the club.

Yesterday a secret report into Collingwood Football Club was released revealing a history of “systemic racism” in the club.

The independent report, revealed by the Herald Sun, was commissioned by Collingwood and tabled with the club’s board in December.

The report found that Collingwood’s response to racist incidents between 2005 and 2014 was “at best ineffective, or at worst exacerbated the impact”.

The former Collingwood captain told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’s an unfortunate conclusion for everyone at the Magpies.

“We are all tainted with the same brush now,” Shaw said.

“I played there for 21 years and coached over that period of time … I never saw anything that meant that this whole club was racist.

“We now need to learn from it and make sure it never happens again.

“We’ve got to be better.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Quinn Rooney / Getty.)

Gareth Parker
News
