Coles trial refill system to reduce plastic waste

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Coles is trialing a new program which will see consumers bring in their own plastic bottles to be refilled.

The trial has been rolled out in Melbourne’s Moonee Ponds store, and will allow customers to refill laundry soaps, household detergents, bodywash, handwash, shampoo and conditioner.

Retail expert and Queensland University of Technology Professor Gary Mortimer said if the trial is successful it could be rolled out nationwide.

“We know that consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about waste, and plastics and the environment,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“What retailers will do is they will set up a concept store, and they will trial a concept in a particular department or across the store, and if it works they will roll it out to other stores.”

Plastic packaging will be reduced by using new “packageless” refill stations from major Australian brands, including Omo, Surf and Sukin.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

