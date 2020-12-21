6PR
Climate protestors block Perth streets

1 hour ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Climate protestors block Perth streets

Extinction Rebellion protestors have blocked the streets of Perth this morning to protest action on climate change.

The group converged at the corner of Hay and William Streets dressed in Christmas themed clothes from 8am this morning.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Lyn Maclaren told 6PR Breakfast “Mrs Clause and her elves will be drawing attention to the plight of the North Pole”.

“The North Pole is impacted by climate change, we are seeing a lot of melting of the ice already, and once the ice cap is gone we will all be suffering the catastrophic impacts of climate change.”

The group are demanding the McGowan government take action on climate change immediately.

“We feel Mr McGowan has been naughty, he’s on the naughty list because his climate policy has no substance, it’s not going to help us at all,” Ms Maclaren said.

“Evidence shows that civil disobedience is the best thing to change the way things are.

“This is a time where we get together with our loved ones and we celebrate life, and it’s a time when we should also be considering the impacts of our actions on our planet.”

A person dressed in a polar bear costume has been arrested by Police.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Nine News)

Mark Gibson
News
