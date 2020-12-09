Classic Australian hit reaches number one in British music charts

A classic Australian hit has skyrocketed to number one on the British iTunes charts 35 years after it’s release.

Live it up by Mental as Anything became a worldwide success after appearing in Crocodile Dundee in the 1980s.

The Glasgow Rangers have now made the tune their unofficial anthem.

Fans of the Scottish soccer club posted a video online with Live it up playing in the background, boosting the song to number one in the British charts.

Former Mental as Anything guitarist Reg Mombassa told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he was shocked when he heard the news.

“It was a nice surprise,” he said.

“It just goes to show what football fans can do if they all put their mind to something.”

It’s not the first time the classic Australian song has charted highly in the UK.

“It went to number three on the UK pop charts, in 1985 or 86 I think, ” he said.

Mental as Anything singer and songwriter, Greedy Smith, died in December last year.

“It’s just a shame greedy didn’t get to see that, he would have been intrigued by that,” Mombassa said.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)