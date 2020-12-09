6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Classic Australian hit reaches number..

Classic Australian hit reaches number one in British music charts

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Classic Australian hit reaches number one in British music charts

A classic Australian hit has skyrocketed to number one on the British iTunes charts 35 years after it’s release.

Live it up by Mental as Anything became a worldwide success after appearing in Crocodile Dundee in the 1980s.

The Glasgow Rangers have now made the tune their unofficial anthem.

Fans of the Scottish soccer club posted a video online with Live it up playing in the background, boosting the song to number one in the British charts.

Former Mental as Anything guitarist Reg Mombassa told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he was shocked when he heard the news.

“It was a nice surprise,” he said.

“It just goes to show what football fans can do if they all put their mind to something.”

It’s not the first time the classic Australian song has charted highly in the UK.

“It went to number three on the UK pop charts, in 1985 or 86 I think, ” he said.

Mental as Anything singer and songwriter, Greedy Smith, died in December last year.

“It’s just a shame greedy didn’t get to see that, he would have been intrigued by that,” Mombassa said.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882