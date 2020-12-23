Claremont serial killer faces life behind bars

The man convicted of the Claremont killings will today learn how many years he’ll spend behind bars.

It’s been three months since Bradley Robert Edwards was found guilty of murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon.

He was not convicted of the death of Sarah Spiers, the first of three women to go missing from the Claremont area in the mid 1990s.

A Supreme Court Justice found there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Edwards of the suspected murder of Ms Spiers, whose body has never been found.

The 52-year-old maintained his innocence throughout the marathon trial.

Today he’ll also be sentenced over the separate attacks on two young women to which he pleaded guilty.

He’s facing spending the rest of his life behind bars and could become the second person in the state to be handed life with no chance of parole.

Legal expert Tom Percy QC told 6PR’s Gary Adshead “there are very few that have ever got this outcome”.

He says there are a number of things the Supreme Court Justice will consider before making such a serious order.

“He weighs up whether there is any sign of remorse … he weighs up whether there is any chance of rehabilitation, and the general public interest in making that sort of order, or alternatively taking the dramatic step of saying you will never be released.”

Dozens of people have gathered outside the district court building this morning to witness the historic sentencing, with lines forming from as early as 4.30am.

Today the court will hear victim impact statements from the victims families, a psychiatric report on Edwards and whether or not the 52-year-old will be granted parole.

The sentencing began at 9.30am and is expected to run all day and could even stretch into tomorrow.

