Claremont killer sentencing: Victims deliver powerful impact statements

The victims of separate sex attacks committed by convicted Claremont killer Bradley Robert Edwards have provided powerful impact statements as part of his sentencing.

The two victims held back tears in the dock as the pair outlined the horror and on going suffering caused by Edwards, after he sexually assaulted the women more than 25 years ago.

The victim of the Huntingdale sex attack told the court she struggles to hug her children.

“Every night of my life I fall asleep with the fear that someone might attack me and I’ve been that way for 28 years,” she said. “Bradley Edwards now features as the villian of my nightmares and I can’t make it stop.

“The trial has exposed one of the worst moments of my life to the whole world.

“At times it has made me feel guilty for being alive and guilty for not helping police stop Edwards.”

She told the court she was not a victim, but a survivor.

Edwards sat emotionless and still as the Karrakatta victim outlined the impact of the most traumatic moment of her life.

She labelled Edwards a “pathetic coward” and said she “hoped the 52-year-old was treated in prison the same way you treated us.”

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo also read out impact statements from the mother of Jane Rimmer, who Bradley Robert Edwards was found guilty of murdering earlier this year.

The sentencing hearing continues.

(Photo: Nine News.)