City of Subiaco reveal when Hay Street will reopen

The City of Subiaco have revealed they will have a section of Hay Street open by the weekend, which has been closed due to the risk of an old building falling over.

The road was closed between Catherine Street and Rokeby Road last month, following building reports which deemed the century old structure a chance to collapse.

Another report has since deemed the buildings safe.

Acting CEO of the City of Subiaco, Cliff Frewing, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they’re using an abundance of caution before opening up the road to commuters.

“We will keep a couple of lanes closed for the time being, but the good news is traffic will be able to flow through Hay Street in the very near future.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)