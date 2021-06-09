6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

City of Stirling vote on motion to cancel its own name

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for City of Stirling vote on motion to cancel its own name

The City of Stirling has decided not to change its name after a heated council meeting last night.

The motion to remove Stirling from the council’s name was put forward by a ratepayer last month in an effort to be more inclusive of First Australians.

But City of Stirling mayor Mark Irwin said the council has decided to keep the name for now.

“This hasn’t been identified as a priority to date and I guess council reaffirmed that,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean it is off the table for the future, but certainly at the moment it was seen to be jumping ahead too far.”

Security guards were in place for the packed meeting last night. 

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882