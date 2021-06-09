City of Stirling vote on motion to cancel its own name

The City of Stirling has decided not to change its name after a heated council meeting last night.

The motion to remove Stirling from the council’s name was put forward by a ratepayer last month in an effort to be more inclusive of First Australians.

But City of Stirling mayor Mark Irwin said the council has decided to keep the name for now.

“This hasn’t been identified as a priority to date and I guess council reaffirmed that,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean it is off the table for the future, but certainly at the moment it was seen to be jumping ahead too far.”

Security guards were in place for the packed meeting last night.

