City of Nedlands councillor pushing for indoor fire ban

A City of Nedlands councillor has asked the council to look at banning indoor woodfires within it’s suburbs before April 2024.

Noel Youngman believes the smoke affects residents with asthma, to the point where people can struggle to breathe.

“I did some research and found out in New South Wales that they’ve done quite a bit of work in trying to address it at a state level,” he said. “Quite a few of their councils have looked into it.”

Councillor Youngman suffers from asthma himself and says other’s have also been affected.

“It’s not just me and it’s not just asthma either. It certainly affects my breathing significantly and probably most people of sixty-five years of age would have some sort of adverse affects from it,” he told Oliver Peterson.

Around 2.7 million Australians suffer from asthma.

“That’s around ten per cent of the population with asthma and that’s around 10 per cent that can be severly affected by the smoke and I think it’s about time we cleaned up the air,” he said.

Pres PLAY to hear the interview