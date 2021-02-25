Citizens arrest man allegedly involved in ‘racially motivated’ attack

A man who allegedly sprayed a makeshift flamethrower at a woman and her teenage daughter, while yelling racial abuse, has been arrested.

The 37-year-old man was detained by members of the public when they saw him walking in Gosnells last night.

He was wearing a red scarf with swastikas and other neo-nazi images on it.

Members of the public detained him until police arrived.

The shocking attack happened on Saturday at about 6.20pm, when a 40-year-old indigenous woman and her teenage daughter were walking along Corfield Street in Gosnells.

Police said the man racially abused the mother and daughter before attempting to set them on fire using a can of deodorant and a lighter.

The attack sparked a massive police hunt for the man who had a white swastika painted back-to-front on his forehead.

The Gosnells man faced court in Perth today.