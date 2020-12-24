Ciara Glennon’s father gives emotional address

The father of Ciara Glennon has made an emotional address after his daughters killer was sentenced yesterday.

“It ends one of the darkest chapters in Western Australia,” Mr Glennon said.

Ciara Glennon was abducted from the Claremont area in the 1990’s, and yesterday Bradley Robert Edwards was sentenced for her murder.

Edwards was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in the Supreme Court and given life in prison for the murders of Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon, as well as two separate sexual attacks.

Mr Glennon says his family feel the sentence was “appropriate and just”.

“We are especially pleased that the person convicted is never going to hurt or kill another woman in Perth,” he said.

“The suffering is never-ending, it’s unimaginable, it’s indescribable.

“There is no such experience as closure. Our life is now divided into two very distinct parts. The one with Ciara and one without. There will always be an empty chair at the table.

Mr Glennon said if Edwards appeals the conviction he wouldn’t remain close to the case.

“The collateral damage to personal health and family life is simply to severe.”

He also extended his thoughts to the parents of Edwards and said they too were dealing with their own suffering.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says his officers haven’t spoken to Edwards in relation to other unsolved murders since yesterday’s hearing.

But the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Sarah Spiers is on going.

Click play to hear more.

Click play to watch the full press conference.

(Photo: Peter De Kruijff/WA Today.)