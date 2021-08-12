6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Christmas Island quarantine: New push..

Christmas Island quarantine: New push for foreign grain harvest workers

31 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Christmas Island quarantine: New push for foreign grain harvest workers

The state government wants the Commonwealth to allow skilled agricultural workers from Europe to quarantine on Christmas Island to help with this year’s grain harvest.

WA needs about 1,000 experienced heavy farm machinery operators for the upcoming harvest, which is predicted to be a record 20 million tonnes.

Agricultural Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the Christmas Island detention centre would safely accommodate foreign workers and reduce pressure on WA’s hotel quarantine system.

“I just hope that the federal government really wants to sit down and work with us on it,” she told Gareth Parker.

“We think if we got two charter plane loads in and set up this quarantine system for six weeks, it would be enough to give us a boost of say 500 workers, that are skilled and used to harvest operations.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882