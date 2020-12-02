Christian Porter responds to claims ABC paid private investigators to follow him

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter has responded to claims the ABC paid private investigators to follow him in a report in The Australian newspaper this morning.

The newspaper report revealed the Government has questioned ABC’s Four Corners on whether or not a private investigator was used to conduct covert surveillance on senior ministers.

The ABC has vigorously denied the claims.

The Four Corners investigation, which aired last month, exposed the private lives of politicians, including Christian Porter.

When questioned if he had any knowledge of private investigators following him, the Attorney-General said “how would I know.”

“I think if something extraordinary happened like an agency or body engaging a private investigator to follow you around, the whole purpose of it is you wouldn’t know,” he said.

The Attorney-General told Gareth Parker Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson has raised questions in the Senate.

“I would be interested to see what the managing director of the ABC’s answer to these questions … will be in due course. ”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview