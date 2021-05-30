6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chris Waterman: ‘It wasn’t easy from a father’s point of view’

7 hours ago
6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Chris Waterman: ‘It wasn’t easy from a father’s point of view’

Former dual Eagles premiership player Chris Waterman joined to the 6PR Football team to reflect on the West Coast vs Essendon game that saw his two sons Alec (Bombers) and Jake (Eagles) go head to head.

Jake started as the sub for the Eagles and it took him only 22 seconds to kick a goal after being activated. Chris said it was probably fate that he got a chance to play in the game and make an impact.

Alec was wayward in front of goal in the first half but made up for it by kicking the sealer late in the fourth quarter.

Chris told the boys he felt more relief than joy as the final siren sounded.

“Probably a little bit relieved for Alec more so that he got one through the sticks at the end, it just happened to be the last one that probably nailed it”

Listen to the full chat below:

6PR Football
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882