Chris Waterman: ‘It wasn’t easy from a father’s point of view’

Former dual Eagles premiership player Chris Waterman joined to the 6PR Football team to reflect on the West Coast vs Essendon game that saw his two sons Alec (Bombers) and Jake (Eagles) go head to head.

Jake started as the sub for the Eagles and it took him only 22 seconds to kick a goal after being activated. Chris said it was probably fate that he got a chance to play in the game and make an impact.

Alec was wayward in front of goal in the first half but made up for it by kicking the sealer late in the fourth quarter.

Chris told the boys he felt more relief than joy as the final siren sounded.

“Probably a little bit relieved for Alec more so that he got one through the sticks at the end, it just happened to be the last one that probably nailed it”

