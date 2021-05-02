Childcare costs to ease for Aussie families

250,000 families with at least two kids are set to benefit from a $1.7 billion package to subsidise childcare.

From July 2022, the childcare subsidy for families with two or more children aged five and under will increase to a maximum of 95 per cent.

Goodstart Early Learning advocacy manager, John Cherry, told Gareth Parker it will make a huge difference for families.

“A family who has two or more children on an income of around $110,000 a year … they will be saving about $95 a week from July 2022,” he said.

“This will make a big difference.”

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)